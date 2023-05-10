Hastings residents reminisce on growing up in the town - here is what they had to say

Hastings residents took to social media to reminisce on growing up in the town.

We published a story last week about 7 things that everyone from Hastings should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT.

Many local people took to Facebook to react to the piece and the post got over 60 comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a mix of positive and negative comments, but most of the comments came from people looking back on a life spent in Hastings.

Hastings residents reminisce on growing up in the town

Here are some of the comments we received:

Michael Biggs said: “Went on the original pier ,when it was a pier no interest in what is now called a pier. No interest in the art gallery and never been to the bonfire,and I've lived here for over 65 years.”

Ralph Biden said: “I am absolutely certain there is more of Hastings Castle than there used to be when I was a kid!”

Jennifer Rauch said: “More like the top things tourists should do rather than locals but I guess for once its local and got us all reading it. Where's the sit in butlers game and watch or play chess, watch your friends or jump off the harbour arm, list to local music in one of the old town pubs, spend the night on the west/east hill and watch the sun rise (magical), throw bubbles in the fountain (a teenage right of passage) bit to st leonards but put a cone/hat on Victoria's head (another teen right of passage), may day, pirate day, fat Tuesday, pirate day, carnival. I could go on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Breeds said “Fisherman’s museum, Dom’s ice cream and the 2p arcade - IMO absolute musts if you have children.”

Annette Turnbull said; “Been to the castle,smugglers cave and whilst they had music there in the evening(1970's),been on the caterpillar ride with my youngest,ice cream on the pier several times,tea there as well,ice skating with penguins town centre,old town lots of times,seafront walks lots of times,seen lots of artwork there as well, bonfire night…”

Nadia Winborn said: “Where is visiting the smugglers caves?”