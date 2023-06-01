Hastings residents win battle to get 'ugly' structure removed from beauty spot
They launched a petition and were initially told it would not be moved. In a letter to an objector, internet service provider Lightning Fibre stated: “We are not required to consult residents with regards to the location of the cabinet. The location has been approved by your local council and will remain where it is.”
The company did, however, offer to create a bespoke wrap for the cabinet with added greenery around the base as a compromise. Graffiti appeared on the box calling for it to be removed.
But now Lightning Fibre has listened to the concerns and, a week later, has re-located the box away from the green and situated it by a wall at nearby Collier Road.
Keith Leech who led the campaign to get the box re-located, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined the campaign. It is good to see that people power still works and that these companies will listen. And thank you to Lightning Fibre for listening to local people.”