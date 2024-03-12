Hastings says farewell to charismatic fashion designer who created clothes for David Bowie

Stephen Linard was born in London in 1959 and studied at St. Martin's School of Art, London, from 1978-81. He enjoyed a successful career in the London fashion industry before re-locating to Japan, where he also designed clothing.

He moved to St Leonards and was a familiar figure locally, known for his colourful and flamboyant outfits. Stephen passed away at St Michael’s Hospice on Sunday morning, surrounded by friends, following an illness.

Linard’s work has featured in Vogue, Harpers and Queen and the International Herald Tribune.

Stephen Linard had long been involved in the music side of fashion, designing for singers David Bowie and Boy George and for pop groups such as Fun Boy 3, Spandau Ballet, and the Pet Shop Boys. Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys wore a black coat, designed by Stephen, in the video for West End Girls. Stephen played Envy in the It's a Sin video.

Stephen played a key role in the New Romantics movement, which centred around the Blitz Club in London’s Covent Garden, designing a number of costumes for performers.

The NME ran a tribute piece on Stephen outlining his influence on the London fashion scene. In 1983 the American fashion press included him among the eight most influential London designers.

Boy George posted this week: “It is sad to say goodbye to Stephen Linard

St Leonards artist's model and writer Sue Tilley, who was a friend of Stephen, said of him: “He will be missed by everyone. I don’t think there will be anyone like him again. He was cranky, kind, hilarious, old fashioned and a proper royalist. I once asked him three words that summed him up – they were cigarettes, alcohol and fashion.

"He was still cranky to the end, chastising a nurse for making his cousin weak tea. Thanks to St Michael’s Hospice who have been truly wonderful.

The Rogue Gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, held a retrospective of Stephen Linard’s work last year. Ray Gange, from the gallery, said: “He was was a gent, a party animal and a fighter to the end. His archive show was the best attended and most riotous and colourful openings we have had at the gallery. He will be terribly missed by the folks of St Leonards and beyond. farewell you old icon.”

1 . Stephen Linard Stephen Linard in St Leonards. Pic by Sue Tilley Photo: Sue Tilley

