Hastings says no to hatred as far right demo fizzles out

People gathered at the planned site for the action, in Cambridge Gardens as early as 6pm and by 7pm there were several hundred stretched out on both sides of Cambridge Road.

The crowd grew to an estimate 300 by 8pm, the planned time for the action.

They were carrying flags and placards and were singing songs such as ‘say it loud – say it clear – refugees are welcome here’ and ‘we are many, you are few – we are Hastings, who are you?’

A number of cars sounded their horns in support as they drove by.

Earlier in the day there were confirmed reports that around 50 English Defence League supporters has arrived in Hastings by train and were drinking in a town centre pub during the afternoon.

But there were was no sign of any far right protestors as more people arrived to join the crowd and there was a good natured atmosphere.

Town centre pubs had put on extra door staff and security but were open as usual. A cafe close to the location of the planned action had boarded up its windows.

Police attending said they were prepared but added there had not been any incidents.

Earlier rumours that the Carnival Week pram race in the Old Town would be cancelled due to the threatened action were scotched by organisers and the event went on untroubled.

Keith Leech, from the Carnival Committee, said: “What an amazing town. The far right were seen around earlier in the day but they failed to materialise. There were many people showing love. The pram race went on as usual and everyone just had a party.”Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers praised the police and said: “The police were really good. They contacted and advised Cambridge Road residents before the planned protest and had everything under control.”

Despite the peaceful outcome of the event it did cause disruption the Station Plaza medical surgery closing early and many shops losing business after taking the decision to close as a precaution.

Hastings Stand Up to Racism is taking part in a national day of protest against the riots on Saturday August 11 in Hastings town centre from 12 noon.

