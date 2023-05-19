Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival will go ahead this year says Council

The ever-popular Seafood and Wine Festival will be organised by Hastings Borough Council this year they have said, despite seeking someone else to take over.

The weekend festival will include all the popular attractions including the Jazz Breakfast with Lianne Carroll and stalls, bands and demonstrations, and Sunday Brunch star CJ Jackson making a welcome return. The focus will be on locally sourced, sustainable seafood and wine.

The festival will be taking place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September on the Stade open space in Hastings Old Town.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, said: “Earlier this year we asked organisations, businesses, and events experts with interest in running the town’s fish festivals to get in touch with us. The response was really positive, and a meeting was organised to share ideas on how we move the Seafood and Wine Festival forward. The feedback from these parties was that to understand the multi-layered contributions that the local groups, business, music promotors and the fishing community bring to this event, our experienced team will be running the Seafood and Wine Festival this year.

“This will ensure the event is another great success and crucially a real-life learning opportunity for those wanting to bid for the chance of running and re-imagining the festival as we move forward. I can’t wait to see the Stade alive again this September with this great event which brings so much needed revenue and visitors to our town.”

More information about the festival including prices, bands and the line-up of events will be available in the coming weeks.

Have you read? Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area.

Have you read? Frogs legs and snails on menu at new Hastings Pier restaurant

1 . Festival Seafood and Wine Photo: supplied

2 . Festival Seafood and Wine Photo: supplied

3 . Festival Seafood and Wine Photo: supplied

4 . Festival Seafood and Wine Photo: supplied