Hastings shops and flats property sells at auction

The premises generates £33,600 rent per annum.

Freehold properties are where a person or organisation has outright ownership of the property and the land on which it is built.

The four-storey freehold property, with two shop units and three self-contained flats, at 20-22 Claremont, Hastings was sold for £495,000 by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auctioneer valuer at Clive Emson, said: “Property continues to prove attractive for investors because of long-term capital gains, rental income and as a hedge against the rising costs of living caused by inflation.”