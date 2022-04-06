Hastings shops and flats property sells at auction

Hastings shops and flats have sold at auction.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:26 pm

The four-storey freehold property, with two shop units and three self-contained flats, at 20-22 Claremont was sold for £495,000 by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

The premises generates £33,600 rent per annum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Freehold properties are where a person or organisation has outright ownership of the property and the land on which it is built.

The four-storey freehold property, with two shop units and three self-contained flats, at 20-22 Claremont, Hastings was sold for £495,000 by Clive Emson Auctioneers. SUS-220604-140237001

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auctioneer valuer at Clive Emson, said: “Property continues to prove attractive for investors because of long-term capital gains, rental income and as a hedge against the rising costs of living caused by inflation.”

More news:

This is how much St Leonards office building sold for at auction.

Five men involved in serious collision on A21 near Robertsbridge.

Bexhill care home rated ‘good’ by CQC.

HastingsPropertySt LeonardsRobertsbridgeBexhill