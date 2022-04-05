Bexhill care home rated ‘good’ by CQC

St Peter’s Park Retirement Village in Church Street, run by independent care provider Agincare, provides residential, respite and dementia care for older people living with a range of health care needs.

The CQC inspection, which came unannounced, saw the home inspected between February 21-25 in five areas: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The inspector gathered feedback from the local authority and health professionals, and reviewed a range of documents, including medication and personnel records plus other information related to management of the home and health and safety.

They met with residents, observed care and support delivered by workers, and also spoke with the registered manager and team members.

The inspection report found that people were treated with respect and dignity, and that the St Peters’ team were caring in their approach to those that they supported.

Other findings included that people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, and that the team supported people in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

The report included positive comments from residents, visitors and health professionals, and recognised the clear leadership of registered manager Lisa Turner in guiding staff to deliver a consistently good level of care.

Lisa Turner said: “We are delighted that St Peter’s Park care and nursing home has been rated ‘Good’ following the recent inspection.

“I’m very proud of the team, the ‘Good’ rating and comments are a tribute to their efforts and the incredible community that we, our residents and their loved ones have built together at St Peter’s Park Retirement Village.

“However, we are committed to continuous improvement, and will use the inspection findings to learn, embed good practice and continue to deliver high quality care at St Peter’s Park.”

The CQC report said: “The last rating for this service was ‘requires improvement’ (August 1, 2019) and there were three breaches of Regulation. The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve.

“At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider had met the three breaches of regulation.”

Overall rating of the care home was ‘Good’, with the safe, effective, caring, and responsive categories all being given that grade.

The only area to fall below that standard was the well-led category, which was rated as ‘Requires improvement’.

The CQC said: “We found that some areas that needed to be improved to ensure consistent good care delivery.

“For example, there were no specific fluid intake goals set for people who were at risk of dehydration, this meant staff were recording fluids but not monitoring the risk.

“This was acknowledged and changes immediately made.”