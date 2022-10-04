Hastings skate park revamp project under way

Hastings mayor, James Bacon, and Cllr Andy Batsford met with the young skaters and riders who use the Boyley Forever Skate Park in Falaise Road.

The aim of the meeting was to see how the council could assist with the challenge of modelling and building the second phase of the skate park.

The project is in its early stages with no date set as yet on when work will start. The council said it wants to hear from young people what should be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bacon said: “The users of Boyley Skate Park reached out to the mayor’s office via the amazing Xtrax Young people’s centre, asking to meet and talk about their vison for the skate park and how to move their ideas forward. I was delighted to go along and bring Cllr Andy Batsford with me to listen and come up with a plan to move things forward.”

Cllr Batsford, lead for health and culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Thanks to the Boyley Trust, which has worked hard for more than 20 years to ensure this park has become a space that can be enjoyed by lots of the town’s residents. Their future vision for this skate park is on its way to becoming a reality, however, funding is still needed to make sure the next stages of their plans can happen.

“This skate park is such an important, safe, and free place for hundreds of young people of all ages in Hastings. It’s been a real ambition of not only the council officers and councillors to extend and complete the site but for the generations of incredible skilled riders, skaters and scooter boys and girls who have honed their talents on this site.

“This feels like the right time to move things forward, working with Xtrax, the users of the skate park, HBC officers, commercial companies, councillors and young people who can share their ideas to help make this happen, and produce a skate park that is designed and the developed by the young people who use and know the sport and site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, and lead councillor for Culture and Health, Cllr Andy Batsford, met with young skaters and riders at Boyley Forever Skate Park

Anyone who would like to be involved in the next phase can contact Matt Davey from Xtrax at [email protected]