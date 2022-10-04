Hastings dog owner 'devastated' after pet is mauled to death

Caroline Lane said her two chihuahuas were attacked by a German Shepherd dog while they were out being taken for a walk.

The older dog, Pippa, died as a result of the injuries suffered, Caroline said.

She added: “The loss of Pippa has affected the whole family and the grandchildren are particularly affected. My grandchildren were still crying a week later after this happened. They were always cuddling Pippa.

Pippa and Betty

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pippa passed away in my arms and I’m absolutely devastated. She was only six years old. I had Pippa since she was only six weeks old.

"The vet said Pippa had kidney, liver and spine damage and other internal injuries.”

Caroline said the incident happened between the top of Elphinstone Avenue and Linley Drive by the play park on September 16.

She said her younger dog, Betty, got two puncture wounds to her rib cage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline added that one-year-old Betty is no longer the same dog she was and is now ‘very timid’ and ‘does not like being touched’.

The incident was reported to the police, who have launched an appeal for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of report of dogs fighting in Hastings. One dog has sadly since died. It occurred at about 1pm in the area near Elphinstone Avenue and Linley Drive.“Any relevant information can be reported to police online or via 101, quoting 508 of 16/09.”