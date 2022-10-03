Take a look inside new Hastings exhibition devoted to rock band, The Who

The Who Exhibition: An Immersive Journey, can be found at St Andrew’s Mews, Waldergrave Street and the public will be able to visit it until Christmas.

The exhibition includes a series of specially-commissioned new works from urban artists in response to the iconography of The Who and their music, including Pure Evil, The London Police, My Dog Sighs and Frankie Boyle.

The event charts the story of The Who between 1969 and 1971, during which time The Who became international rock icons.

Exhibits on show include Inking About My Generation, by The London Police and I’ve Seen Things You’ll Never See, by My Dog Sighs, also known as Paul Stone.

His work features the image of a huge eye. Speaking about his piece, he said: “Through the vehicle of a glassy reflective eye, I’ve spent many years building narratives and conveying memories and dreams of love loss and the human condition with spray paint and brushes.

“The Who have been the soundtrack to my life and Quadrophenia kick-started a lifelong love affair with the Mod and scooter scene, as it did for so many. The opportunity to combine my artistic practise with my Who love affair is an honour I thought I’d never get to combine.”

Speaking about her exhibit, Who Are You?, Frankie said: “This sculpture captures the energy in the Who’s seminal song, Who Are You? By bringing life to the static notes through the use of light and shadows in the rhythms and temperatures which are emblematic of the movement of fire.

“In this collaboration with Mad Gallery, I have taken inspiration from the song’s energy and our ancestral connection to fire which evokes an innate sense of curiosity and intrigue.”

The exhibition’s accompanying narrative has been written by band biographer, Mark Blake, with additional contributions from Mike McInnerney, the designer responsible for creating the images for the Tommy album artwork.

Dave Brolan, the exhibition’s curator, said: “This is an incredibly exciting capsule exhibition focusing on the pivotal years between 1969 to 1971 during which time The Who exploded and would go on to become one of most influential rock ‘n’ roll bands in history.”

1. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Artist My Dog Sighs aka Paul Stone The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Artist My Dog Sighs aka Paul Stone Photo: Bee Photo Sales

2. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Artist My Dog Sighs aka Paul Stone The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Artist My Dog Sighs aka Paul Stone Photo: Bee Photo Sales

3. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Photo: Bee Photo Sales

4. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. The Who exhibition at St Andrews Market, Hastings. Photo taken by Bee. Photo: Bee Photo Sales