Hastings steam trains in action at weekend

The event saw steam trains on display over Saturday and Sunday and attracted a good number of visitors.

There were a number of steam headers over the weekend which saw a number of locomotives running at the same time, including a multi-steam header, a multi-diesel header and full power header on the Sunday afternoon.

Visiting trains included ‘The Tram’ – a small diesel hydraulic loco originally built for the Buxton Miniature Railway, in Derbyshire, and an American style loco, called Patricia, from Weymouth Bay Miniature Railway.

Also visiting was the impressive Monarch, in striking blue livery, which is 90 years old, and the steam loco Pendragon, from Astbury Light Railway.

The railway’s own locos also put in an appearance.

Hastings Miniature Railway runs trains from a station near the boating lake, on the seafront, to Rock-a-Nore and back, passing the fisherman’s beach.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman and Hastings Miniature Railway.

The Monarch Photo: Kevin Boorman

Two of the Hastings locos side by side Photo: Hastings Miniature Railway

Patricia and Speedy Fizzle trains running together Photo: Kevin Boorman

Hastings loco Pilgrim on the turntable Photo: Kevin Boorman