A bank in Hastings town centre is closing down.

The Halifax branch in Queens Road is one of a number of branches across the UK within the Lloyds Banking Group that are shutting between January and October 2026.

Lloyds Banking Group said the closures reflect an ongoing shift towards online banking.

The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

The Halifax branch in Queens Road will close on January 22, 2026.

After these closures, the Lloyds Banking Group will be left with 705 branches nationwide: 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax, and 77 Bank of Scotland locations.

The group said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures.

It added customers still have multiple ways to manage their money, and that more than 21 million people already use its mobile apps for everyday banking.

Those who prefer in-person service can use any remaining Lloyds, Halifax, or Bank of Scotland branch, visit the Post Office, or deposit cash at more than 30,000 PayPoint locations across the UK, it added.