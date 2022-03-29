Here’s why film crews were in Hastings and Camber

The production team was filming at Rock-a-Nore in the morning and early afternoon before taking shots on the beach at Camber Sands in the evening.

Crews were producing a trailer for Bright Films’ upcoming feature film adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, to be shot on location in Hastings and the south coast.

The core creative team all live locally, and include executive producer Justin McCarron, producer, writer and director Bindu de Stoppani, cinematographer Tim Cragg, art director Cathy McKinnon, sound recordist Ben Cole, editor Wojciech Duzmal and local young actors Raffiella Chapman and Paddy Ostle.

Raffiella recently starred in the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2021.

1. Filming of a trailer for The Tempest in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings.

2. Filming of a trailer for The Tempest in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings. Featuring Raffiella Chapman.

3. Filming of a trailer for The Tempest in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings. Featuring Raffiella Chapman.

4. Filming of a trailer for The Tempest in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings. Featuring Raffiella Chapman.