Hastings water supply latest: In pictures - queues and traffic congestion as people scramble to get bottled water

It follow the burst watermain yesterday that has left hundreds of homes and businesses in St Leonards and west Hastings without water and forced schools to shut. Some businesses have been told they could be without water for up to 36 hours.

The queues built up at bottled water stations at Tesco and Asda supermarkets in Hollington and at the latest station to open in Sea Road, St Leonards.

St Leonards councillor Phil Scott pointed out this morning that there is a Southern Water supply tanker in place and the end of Quebec Road and Old Church Road, in Hollington, for anyone who needs water.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Anyone travelling to them should be aware of traffic and waiting times this morning. We are continuing to deliver bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.

“Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.

“We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies.”

At the time of writing, homes in Westfield were the latest to have their water supplies affected.

These were the scenes at Sea Road, St Leonards, this morning.

Have you read? Schools forced to close as they have no water

Have you read? In pictures: Last chance to view bluebells at famous Sussex woodland walk

1 . People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. Photo: JL

2 . People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. Photo: JL

3 . People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. Photo: JL