Hastings water supply latest: Pipe repaired but many homes still without water

In a statement made at 10pm last night, the water company said: “To all our customers in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and in Westfield we are so sorry you are still without water tonight.

“The team are working hard to restart service. Once the water has passed stringent quality tests, supplies will start to return for customers.

“We’re hopeful that water supply could start to return gradually over the course of Sunday with different areas getting water at different times. We will provide further updates on our website and social media from tomorrow morning.

“We’ve now made the repair on the burst and we will be restarting our treatment works at Beauport overnight. Once the water has passed stringent quality tests it will be released to customers taps.

“We will continue to deliver bottled water throughout Sunday to customers on our Priority Services Register. If you are on this list and have not received water please contact please call 0330 303 0368.”

The water company has added two new water bottle collection points at Station Plaza, in the town centre and Rye Road, in addition to sites at Tesco and Asda, in Hollington and Sea Road in Bexhill.

These all opened at 8am today.

1 . Hastings water supply issue The repaired pipe at Keepers Wood Photo: supplied

2 . PICTURED ASDA ST LENOARDS, TN37 7AA GRID LOCKED WITH HUGE QUEUES STRECHING FOR MILES OVER THE WHOLE TOWN - WHOLE AREA HAS WATER OUTAGE PICTURED ASDA ST LENOARDS, TN37 7AA GRID LOCKED WITH HUGE QUEUES STRECHING FOR MILES OVER THE WHOLE TOWN - WHOLE AREA HAS WATER OUTAGE Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL