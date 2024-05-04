Hastings water supply: These are the businesses and venues that have been forced to close due to lack of water

Those affected include The White Rock Theatre, Hastings Library, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Summerfields Leisure Centre and Falaise Fitness Centre.

Costa Coffee in Hastings town centre closed yesterday, but Caffe Nero, opposite remained open. Pizza Express, in Queens Road, was also closed.

A number of town centre pubs and bars, including Twelve Hundred Postcards in Queens Road, also closed.

A row of Portaloos appeared outside the Priory Meadow shopping centre.

A Vinyl Record Market at The Piper pub in Norman Road, due to have taken place today at 11am was cancelled.

John Bownas, of Love Hastings, said yesterday: “We have been pushing Southern Water all day and have just had it confirmed that tankers will be brought in shortly to restore water supplies to around 4,000 properties, including businesses in the town centre. Hopefully this will allow bard and restaurants to re-open for the bank holiday weekend.”

1 . Costa Coffee closed Costa Coffee closed Photo: supplied

