Hastings woman invited to Buckingham Palace

Fee Lock with husband Dave at Buckingham Palace

A Hastings woman was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her work supporting Jack in the Green and Morris Dancing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fee Lock, attended the event last week with her husband Dave. She received the invitation after being nominated by a number of people. The nomination was handled by Heather Leech, a member of the Hastings Jack in the Green committee.

Fee is a long serving member of the committee. A dancer with local Morris side Hastings RX, formerly Mad Jacks, she has been secretary of the national Morris Federation for many years and is now the liaison for all the Morris sides in the Federation.

Fee said: “It was good to represent Morris dancers everywhere. Thank you to everyone who recommended me for recognition.”