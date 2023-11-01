BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Haunted Sussex pub helps spark wacky 'win a ghost' competition

A Sussex pub which says its resident ghost has led to a boom in trade has helped to spark a wacky competition.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Brewery Shades pub in High Street, Crawley, maintains that its resident ghost has improved business by 20 per cent.

And now ‘ghost-free’ pubs are being offered a chance to win their own ghost-in-residence in a zany contest by inheriting a haunted item from Britain's most-haunted venue – Chillingham Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contactless payment provider SumUp (www.sumup.com), has collected data from Britain’s most haunted pubs and hotels to see how having a ghost boosts business.

Most Popular
The Brewery Shades pub in Crawley is said to be haunted. Photo: GoogleThe Brewery Shades pub in Crawley is said to be haunted. Photo: Google
The Brewery Shades pub in Crawley is said to be haunted. Photo: Google

And, as well as Crawley’s Brewery Shades pub, others around the country have also confirmed that having a spook-in-residence can boost trade by nearly 30 per cent during Halloween.

There is a wide variety of alleged paranormal activities at the 15th century Brewery Shades: a woman and child associated with one room in which a bed was once found alight for no reason; a doorbell ringing by itself during the night; and a man haunting the ladies' toilet. Historically, the word ‘shade’ meant ‘ghost’.

Other pubs who want to emulate the Brewery Shades’ success can now apply to ‘borrow’ a spirit in the form of a possessed plant from gardens at Chillingham Castle allowing them to test the phenomenon for themselves.

Have you read? Sussex village chippy named among best in UK

New Morrisons store to open in Horsham town centre

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pubs can register their interest in receiving a plant by contacting SumUp by emailing: [email protected]

But, SumUp adds: “SumUp cannot guarantee the appearance of a ghost in residence to which the Chillingham Castle plants are delivered; nor can SumUp accept any responsibility should a poltergeist take up residence and create damage.”

Related topics:BritainMorrisons