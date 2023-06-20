The team at Haven care home were delighted to have received an impressive CQC report that rated the home as ‘Good’ in all areas, demonstrating that the home is providing high standards of care for Residents, demonstrating that the home is Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsible, and Well-Led.

The inspectors were full of praise for staff at Haven care home, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care for residents at the home. This sentiment was echoed by residents, who made remarks such as: "the staff are lovely, can't do enough for me. They are brilliant and so kind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haven care homes’ achievements reflect HC-One’s achievement of a 9.4/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk, the sector’s leading care home comparison website, with Haven care home itself achieving a 9.6/10 rating.

Haven care home, in Peacehaven, celebrates Success in latest Care Quality Commission Report

HC-One’s Haven Care Home Manager, Daryl Winsor, commented: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out.”

HC-One’s Area Director, Kirsty Craig, said: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report. We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”