Haywards Heath business celebrates 50 years in style

Owners Steve Thoma and his wife Sam talked to us about their business, and the move back into the town centre on the fiftieth anniversary of the business.

"My father opened the business in June 1975 in Caterham as a wallpaper and paint shop that evolved over ten years to become more home furnishings, and in 1985 we opened a second shop in The Orchards in Haywards Heath. Then it was suggested that the lease couldn't be renewed due to redevelopment of the site, so we moved to Perrymount Road where we stayed for twenty five years. We've now moved to Sussex Road, I'm lucky because I've been after this site for a couple of years, we moved in on the 9th May, and opened on 3rd June. I think it's going to be fantastic for us. At Perrymount Road we had our own parking, the people that came to us, were coming to us because they wanted to spend money, and that worked terrifically well for 25 years. We didn't have a great footfall, but everyone coming were interested in big ticket sales, so that worked really well. We've got a huge client base after being in Haywards Heath for forty years, it's all repeat and referral business, we don't do any advertising, we don't need to. But being here, in a more central location in a secondary high street, I feel it's becoming a lifestyle high street, and I think it's an ideal place for us to thrive for the next ten years. We're predominantly window furnishings, so mostly curtains and blinds, but we do cover all aspects of interiors, so we do a great deal of reupholstery, or supplying new furniture, we do lots of lighting, we've got the largest library of wallpaper and fabric books that anyone would have really, I can't see as anyone would have a collection as big as this. Over the years we have collected only quality suppliers, all the best brands, so customers have got the very best choice you can get. Sam, my wife has got such a good eye for design, she can go through the books and pull out what customers are looking for. We've been curtain specialists for over forty five years, so there's not alot we don't know about curtains, and we've got a fantastic fitter who's been with me for over fifteen years. We use only the very best workers."