Haywards Heath couple get engaged in the ‘With Love’ garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Landscaper Paul got down on one knee on The Perennial Garden ‘With Love’ by Richard Miers, popping the question to Laura on Wednesday (May 25).

The couple have been together for more than ten years, and everyone was delighted when Laura said yes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul is also a volunteer with Perennial – formally the Gardeners’ Royal Benevolent Society – which has supported people who work in horticulture, and their families, since 1839.

Paul proposed to Laura at the Perennial Garden With Love at the CHelsea Flower Show

David Lewis at Perennial said: “I remember Paul and Laura taking on their first challenge to help Perennial - a fun mud run! As a couple, they’ve supported us ever since to help everyone who works with plants, flowers, grass and trees.”

He added: “The Perennial Garden ‘With Love’ echoes Garden Designer Richard’s belief that gardens are a gift of love between those who create and nurture them and those who visit and enjoy them.

“What a moment to witness. Choosing our ‘With Love’ garden for one of the reasons it was created felt very special. Congratulations Laura and Paul.”

Paul said: “I met Richard for the first-time last year at a Perennial event at Moana’s garden in London and when I heard about the RHS garden plans – the story behind it and the fact it was entitled ‘With Love’ – I knew this was the place for us.

" As a landscaper and garden designer I love working on quintessential English gardens and this Main Avenue RHS Chelsea garden is structured, elegant, and classically contemporary – it’s everything that I love about a garden design. It’s also Laura’s 40th birthday today and it was mine earlier this week. Chelsea has become our happy place – we’ve been every year in May since being together.

“I was most definitely nervous before the big moment as I knew this was going to be such a shock to Laura and everyone I know. Her reaction certainly met that and it was wonderfully emotional.”

The garden’s main avenue appearance is a first for both the 183-year old charity and the designer. They hope it will raise awareness of, and support for, the free information, advice and support Perennial provides people in horticulture and their families.