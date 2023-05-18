The Big Cycle took place over two days, aiming to raise £1 for each mile cycled.
Mr Mundin said: “Breath Men is a recently launched local charity to try to encourage men to get together in small informal groups and talk about their worries and cares.
"As we all know men are not always as good at opening up and Breathe Men is trying to take away the stigma attached to attending support groups and is instead providing social opportunities to meet up and support each other.
“The Francisco Lounge and Bentswood Hub are both behind this initiative, providing meeting spaces where men came meet and talk to each other in an open, informal, friendly and non-judgemental environment.
"Staff from The Francisco Lounge and volunteers from the Bentswood Hub also hopped on the bike to help boost the funds raised to support ongoing activities and initiatives for Breathe Men and the Bentswood Hub.
“It was great to meet James Horwood and hear about his new charity initiative and to be reminded that men are allowed to show emotions too.”
Breath Men is a local support initiative being supported by the Bentswood Hub.
Anyone wishing to access Breathe Men or to hear news about their drop in sessions at the Francisco Lounge, visit their Instagram page @breathe_men or contact James Horwood by email [email protected]