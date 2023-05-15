Haywards Heath volunteer completes 1,000th veterans welfare case for Royal British Legion

Mid Sussex resident Daniel Kington has a thousand reasons to be cheerful as the Royal British Legion member completed his 1,000th veterans welfare case this week.

Daniel joined the British Legion in 1987 whilst serving in the Territorial Army, now known as the Army Reserve.

He transferred to the Legion’s Haywards Heath Branch in 2002 after moving to the town, becoming a volunteer welfare caseworker and, from 2008, branch chairman.

Daniel, 56, is modest about the total number of welfare clients he has worked with over the years

Daniel with son Jacob (three) at the King’s Coronation celebrations in Haywards Heath on May 7

He said: “If you include partners and dependants who have benefitted, it comes to a thousand as of this week.

"It has been a privilege to serve our Armed Forces community and to have met some real-life heroes along the way.”

Daniel points out that cases range from merely an informal phone call or a hospital visit, signposting information for veterans and assisting access to help; others will involve regular contact over months or even years.

He said: “The help provided can be holidays, white goods, furniture and mobility aids – I stopped counting when we passed £200,000 – seeing off loan sharks, reminding the NHS and local authorities of their obligations under the Military Covenant, bereavement support, obtaining correct benefit and pension entitlements, accompanying clients to appeal hearings, or it may just be a friendly chat over a cup of tea and a bit of comradeship.

"You never know where the path will lead.”

20 years ago the British Legion had its county office in Haywards Heath, later moving it to Brighton.

In 2011 the Legion joined the Confederation of Service Charities (COBSEO) system and began to employ professional, salaried case officers alongside a reduced number of specially trained volunteer caseworkers across Sussex that included Daniel.

Since then Daniel’s role has been an increasingly pastoral one although no less busy with regular referrals to the LegionLine contact centre – call 0808 802 8080 or email: [email protected]

The welfare work of the Royal British Legion is entirely dependant upon public generosity at the time of the annual Poppy Appeal in November.