This paper first heard of the display in a disused shop window in Station Street on March 13 when a resident took a photo, calling it ‘heart wrenching’.

The piece features 36 handkerchiefs decorated with notes and advice from older people.

Creator Sonia Crivello said: “This display was part of a two-year participatory project with people aged between 85 and 95 living independently in Lewes as part of PhD anthropology research. I have collected life stories and stitched key quotes about how participants feel about their ageing onto cloth handkerchiefs.”

Sonia Crivello with her handkerchief display in a disused shop in Station Street, Lewes. Photo: Sarah Weal

She said the display aims to prompt discussion about ageing and what it means to be old in modern society.

Sonia has been a Lewes resident for 23 years and lives with her husband Marco and their two children. She is a mature student and has had a 20-year career in the arts. She said: “I made a career change in 2017 studying part-time for an MA and now a PhD in Anthropology at Goldsmiths, University of London. I currently work for a local Lewes charity, and as a companionship carer for three older people in Lewes.”

Sonia now hopes to host a community sewing project in Lewes. She said: “If anybody has cloth handkerchiefs they would like to donate or would like to be involved please get in contact via my website www.stitchingoldervoices.org or email [email protected].”

