Heartfelt plea goes out again from Horsham businessman on mission in Ukraine

Dominic Sakakini is currently in Ukraine highlighting the plight of people there - and discovering how people in Horsham can help.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up. See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dominic-ukraineDominic has been left shocked after seeing first hand how doctors and staff at a Ukraine children’s hospital have to carry around 200 young patients down a narrow flight of stairs to the hospital basement every time an air raid siren sounds - sometimes up to five times a day.