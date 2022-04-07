Heartfelt plea goes out again from Horsham businessman on mission in Ukraine

A Horsham businessman on a mission to help people in war-torn Ukraine has put out a new heartfelt plea.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:29 pm

Dominic Sakakini is currently in Ukraine highlighting the plight of people there - and discovering how people in Horsham can help.

He is desperately trying to raise funds for much-needed medical equipment and food.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up. See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dominic-ukraineDominic has been left shocked after seeing first hand how doctors and staff at a Ukraine children’s hospital have to carry around 200 young patients down a narrow flight of stairs to the hospital basement every time an air raid siren sounds - sometimes up to five times a day.

The basement of a Ukrainian hospital where staff have to take the children to shelter whenever an air raid siren sounds

Businessman in Ukraine hears of need for medical equipment and food

Makeshift beds in the basement of a children's hospital in Ukraine. Hospital staff have to carry their young patients to the basement every time a siren sounds
