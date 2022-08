Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Way & Arun Canal Trust, which has a centre at Loxwood, says that trips are having to be postponed until September because of low water levels in the canal.

A spokesperson said: “We hope to be back up and running as soon as conditions allow.”

Low water levels on the Wey & Arun Canal have led to the cancellation of boat trips