Help needed to save much loved Hastings community centre from closure

The lease for the centre, at the junction of Croft Road and Bembrook Road, is due to expire next year and the future of the site is uncertain,

Community Centre Trustee Mary Phillips said: “Support is needed to re-imagine the facility and secure it as a space for the community. The West Hill & District Community Association (WHDCA) has an East Sussex County Council (ESCC) full maintenance lease on the West Hill Community Centre Building & grounds, which expires in March ,2023 . The Centre’s future is at a critical point and we are asking the local community for support.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting takes place on Wednesday March 16 at 7pm at the centre or on Zoom. [email protected]

West Hill Community Centre SUS-220314-135912001

Mary added: “We welcome as many people as possible to attend and there will be Zoom set up for those who can’t get there. Membership is free. We need more volunteers to keep the place running.

Recently the Centre’s roof, interior and security have been improved but maintenance of building is a battle.

“The current WHDCA Trustees and Committee don’t have the skills or time to take on the necessary development of a new building.

ESCC have intimated that they would prefer the Centre to remain as a community facility and will consider their position following the meeting on 16th March.

“We are seeking new Trustees, Committee Members and people who will be able to apply for grants, help with building design, legal aspects, and help plan for the future.

“We need volunteers to help with the cleaning rota, especially at weekends as we are unable to accept bookings for parties or events at the moment because we don’t have enough volunteers to do the work.

Membership to WHDCA is free to anyone interested in using the Centre or keeping it open for the community. All we need are contact email (WHDCA Privacy Policy applies) and we’ll keep people informed.”

West Hill Community Centre is run and maintained by volunteers of the West Hill and District Community Association (WHDCA), founded in 1948 and which is now a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

The Centre was built in 1974 with an extension added later and numerous renovations carried out since. Set in a beautiful location with a car park, this venue is a fantastic space for all sorts of activities and meetings.

Presently there are classes for, Tai Chi, meditation, yoga, pilates, art, drumming, a variety of dance genres, and much more. The Centre is used by all age groups.

During the pandemic, volunteers kept the space safe and clean. There are still procedures in place and people have returned to their classes/ groups, within government guidelines.

Go to the website: www.westhillcc.com , ‘What’s On’ calendar’, on Facebook , contact [email protected] or phone. The cost for hire is only £12 per hour.

Mary Phillips said: “Without the community there is no Community Centre. Help us to show East Sussex County Council that West Hill Community Centre is here to stay.”

Have you read? New pub to open in Hastings