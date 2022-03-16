Henfield care home's practises graded outstanding by the Care Quality Commission

A care home in Henfield has been graded as outstanding in it's latest Care Quality Commission inspection.

Barchester Healthcare’s Red Oaks Care Home provides nursing and personal care for 52 older people and was inspected by the CQC on February 26, 2022.

The independent regulator of health and social care has five inspection areas – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led – with the Henfield care home being graded outstanding in the Caring and Responsive criteria.

In the inspection report, the CQC said they found a number of examples of good practise, such as as robust cleaning schedules in place for bedrooms and communal spaces and processes in place for staff to check the status of COVID-19 passports for visiting professionals.

Linda Ryan, general manager at Barchester Healthcare’s Red Oaks Care Home, said: “At Red Oaks we are incredibly proud to be a CQC rated Outstanding home. We consistently receive wonderful feedback from both our residents and their loved ones about the standards of care we offer and the fantastic team here, which motivates us all to be our very best.

"Red Oaks is a family, we all pull together and I’m delighted to say that our staff love working here just as much as our residents love living here in this gorgeous setting. We all consider ourselves to be very lucky.”

As part of CQC's response to care homes with outbreaks of COVID-19, the regulator said it is conducting reviews to ensure that the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practice is safe and that services are compliant with IPC measures.

The Care Quality Commission has published 69 reports on services it has inspected in the south in the past week.

Elsewhere, Cabot House Care Home in Crawley was graded good in all five inspection areas.