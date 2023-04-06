Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
2 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list

Here are 18 Hastings and St Leonards pubs where you can sit outside in the sun this Easter

It’s looking to be a warm and sunny Easter in the Hastings area this weekend with Food Friday and Easter Saturday being the pick of the days.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

If you are looking to relax with a drink or some pub food, here are our suggestions for places where you can sit outside and catch a few rays while watching the world go by.

Have you read? These are the top 12 restaurants in Hastings and St Leonards according to Tripadvisor.

Have you read? Kids can get hands on at free international Lego show at Hastings.

Ye Olde Pumphouse, George Street, Hastings Old Town

1. Pump House.jpg

Ye Olde Pumphouse, George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

White Rock Hotel and bar - Hastings seafront

2. White Rock Hotel.

White Rock Hotel and bar - Hastings seafront Photo: supplied

The Anchor in George Street, Hastings Old Town

3. Anchor

The Anchor in George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

The Albion at East Parade in Hastings Old Town

4. Albion pub.

The Albion at East Parade in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
HastingsSt LeonardsTripAdvisorLego