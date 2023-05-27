Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day

Here are 18 Hastings and St Leonards pubs where you can sit outside in the sun this weekend

It’s looking to be a warm and sunny in the Hastings area this bank holiday weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 07:42 BST

If you are looking to relax with a drink or some pub food, here are our suggestions for places where you can sit outside and catch a few rays while watching the world go by.

Have you read? These are the top 12 restaurants in Hastings and St Leonards according to Tripadvisor.

Have you read? Kids can get hands on at free international Lego show at Hastings.

Ye Olde Pumphouse, George Street, Hastings Old Town

1. Pump House.jpg

Ye Olde Pumphouse, George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

White Rock Hotel and bar - Hastings seafront

2. White Rock Hotel.

White Rock Hotel and bar - Hastings seafront Photo: supplied

The Anchor in George Street, Hastings Old Town

3. Anchor

The Anchor in George Street, Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

The Albion at East Parade in Hastings Old Town

4. Albion pub.

The Albion at East Parade in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HastingsSt LeonardsTripAdvisorLego