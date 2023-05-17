Here is everything you need to know about the annual Eastbourne Lighthouse Challenge which is returning this weekend

The annual Lighthouse Challenge in Eastbourne is returning as residents and visitors have a rare opportunity to walk to Beachy Head Lighthouse when the tide is at its lowest.

Walkers talking part in Eastbourne's Lighthouse Challenge. Picture from Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM

The event is taking place on Saturday, May 20, from 5pm-8.45pm.

A spokesperson from the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM, which helps organise the event, said more than 1,000 people are expected to take part.

The entry fee of £8.50 for adults and £3.50 for under 16s covers all the helpers and medical standby people, but has been set up to raise money for charities and principally, to go towards repainting the lighthouse with its iconic red and white stripes.

A spokesperson said: “There are very few days when it is possible to walk around the lighthouse as it must be during spring tides, when it is light enough and on a weekend.”

The original event back in 2013 was organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM in conjunction with the ‘Save the Stripes’ campaign and was supported by the Eastbourne Herald to raise money to repaint the Beachy Head Lighthouse at a cost of around £30,000.

The spokesperson added: “Had this not been undertaken the iconic red and white stripes would have been allowed to fade and eventually disappear. Due to the popularity of the event, Eastbourne AM Rotary Club has continued to organise the challenge every year since, with the help of volunteers.

“The arrival point for the challenge will be at the kiosk at the foot of the Downs by St. Bede’s school in Eastbourne. On arrival, participants proceed up the lane for approximately half a mile to Whitbread Hollow where you will find the check-in desks.

“Once checked-in, we set off across the Downs to Cow Gap (approx. 15 minutes), down the steps to the beach and over the rocks, boulders, sand and slippery seaweed to the lighthouse (average 60 minutes).

"On return all participants will receive a certificate to authenticate that they are one of the few people who have undertaken the ‘Lighthouse Challenge’.

Full details and registration can be seen on the Eventbrite website.