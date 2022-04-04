Here’s everything you need to know about Hastings local elections on May 5, 2022

Hastings Borough Council is divided into 16 wards, each of which are represented by two councillors.

Half of the seats are up for election, meaning each of the 16 wards will be voting for one new councillor.

Residents will vote to elect councillors for Ashdown, Baird, Braybrooke, Castle, Central St Leonards, Conquest, Gensing, Hollington, Maze Hill, Old Hastings, Ore, St Helens, Silverhill, Tressell, West St Leonards, and Wishing Tree.

Hastings election count SUS-191216-114753001

Last years election, which was delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, saw Labour lose five seats - four to the Conservatives and one to the Green party.

Overall the Conservatives received 10,920 votes, Labour 10,102, the Green party 4,389, and Liberal Democrats 1,439.

The deadline to register to vote is on April 14.

Any UK citizen over the age of 16 can register online.

You will need to provide your name, address, date of birth and national insurance number.

The deadline for new postal vote applications and changes to existing absent votes (postal and proxy) is on April 19.

Postal vote packs are dispatched on April 22.

The deadline for new proxy vote applications is on April 26.

Voting by proxy is another way of voting if you are unable to vote in person at the polling station. A proxy is someone you appoint to vote on your behalf.

To vote by proxy you need to be on the electoral register.

Lost, spoilt or not received postal packs will be re-issued on April 28 to May 5.

The verification and count will take place on May 6.