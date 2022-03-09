Herstmonceux White Cottage to be auctioned later this month

A cottage close to the village of Herstmonceux is set to be auctioned later this month

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:26 pm
The White Cottage in Tilley Lane, Boreham Street is listed under instructions of the power of attorney

A cottage close to the village of Herstmonceux is set to be auctioned later this month.

The White Cottage in Tilley Lane, Boreham Street is listed under instructions of the power of attorney.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

READ THIS: Lewes actor Sarah Gordy MBE announced as national learning disability charity ambassador

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This detached single-storey cottage situated in a quiet country lane is a short distance from the town of Hailsham and the village of Herstmonceux with their various local shops, pub, restaurants and amenities.

“The cottage sits on a large site extending to approximately 0.30 hectares (0.73 acres) and we consider it to hold great potential, subject to planning.”

READ THIS: Thousands of Wealden households to receive £150

The property is being offered with a £260,000 to £270,000 guide price at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, March 23.

It is among 132 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Click here for more details

READ MORE:

Eastbourne has the UK’s ‘coolest toilets’ thanks to £600 disco feature

Ukraine: Eastbourne council says it has no financial links to the Russian government

ThousandsLewesHailsham