A cottage close to the village of Herstmonceux is set to be auctioned later this month.

The White Cottage in Tilley Lane, Boreham Street is listed under instructions of the power of attorney.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This detached single-storey cottage situated in a quiet country lane is a short distance from the town of Hailsham and the village of Herstmonceux with their various local shops, pub, restaurants and amenities.

“The cottage sits on a large site extending to approximately 0.30 hectares (0.73 acres) and we consider it to hold great potential, subject to planning.”

The property is being offered with a £260,000 to £270,000 guide price at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, March 23.

It is among 132 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.