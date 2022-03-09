Thousands of Wealden households to receive £150

Residents living in council tax bands A-D – excluding second or empty properties – will be eligible for the rebate, which was announced by the government last month.

A Wealden District Council spokesperson said, “The quickest way to receive the rebate is to sign up to direct debit payments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council E45049N SUS-160826-142409001

“There will be only one payment per household regardless of the number of occupants and will be paid once verification has been completed - which is likely to be in May or June 2022.

“Wealden District Council will be working as quickly as possible to make payments and is urging occupants to set up a direct debit to speed up the process.”

All rebates will be awarded after April’s council tax has been collected and cleared and all eligibility criteria has been met, according to the council.

Residents currently not paying via direct debit can set one up.

Payment will still be given to those not using direct debit, but bank details will need to be provided.

Any rebate given will not need to be repaid, according to the council.

The council said a discretionary scheme is being considered for homes in bands E-H and the government is expected to release more details in the coming weeks.

Councillor Ray Cade, Wealden council’s housing and benefits portfolio holder, said, “We are pleased to be able to give so many households within the area a rebate to try and help alleviate financial pressures that many households have felt over the winter period with the rise in energy costs.

READ THIS: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

“We are also hoping to help occupants in bands E-H with a discretionary rebate and this is currently being considered.”

The government announced the council tax rebate scheme earlier this year in a bid to help homeowners with the cost of living as energy prices have increased dramatically.