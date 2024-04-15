In pictures: Famous Sussex bluebell woodland walk is now open

The woodland walk, which raises thousands of pounds for charities, is now in its 51st year and is expected to attract up to 25,000 visitors during the five weeks that it is open.

It is situated at Arlington, at the foot of the South Downs, between close to Eastbourne, Lewes and Polegate.

Owner John McCutchan works on improving the visitor experience each year

The timeline is: First, the green carpet of emerging bluebell leaves, then the white display of wood anemones, followed by unique view of green, white and blue as the bluebells emerge. Finally, the many vistas of blue when the bluebells are fully out in full bloom.

John said: "We open from April 10 for five weeks and the walk is of course so beautiful, but it's more than just a walk as there are also the six farm trails to explore. We have extended our kitchen this year and in our cafe we have a large screen showing a live stream of the beautiful birds at their feeding station in the woods.

"This year we will be welcoming 26 different charities, who take turns to provide refreshments every day. There is also a Book Room, which is being managed this year by Heron’s Ghyll Carriage Driving for the Disabled.

"There is a plant stall run by Arlington Church and the chance to see the animals, including sheep and pygmy goats. We are also hoping that people will take the opportunity to visit Bates Green Garden which has been awarded RHS Partner Garden status.

"People love the bluebells - we all know that - but we also have the most amazing garden on site. It will be open every day during the five weeks of the Bluebell Walk and after that every Wednesday until the end of October."

Last year, £78,000 was raised for charities, and this year should see the total amount raised pass the £1m mark. John is also keen to stress there are 18 mobility scooters available for people who may need them.

Entrance to the Arlington Bluebell Walk this year is £8 or £4 for children. It's £20 for a family of four. Meanwhile, Bates Green Garden is open every Wednesday 10am-4pm. It's a garden full of colour and one very special to John. It was created by his late wife Carolyn and has been restored and revitalised by Head Gardener Emma Reece and her talented team.

The Bates Green Garden Cafe - with homemade cakes and lunches - is open every Wednesday, and the Garden entrance fee also includes entry to Beatons Wood, a 24 acre ancient oak and hornbeam wood. Visitors can also walk around the six-acre Wildflower Meadow, appreciate the diversity and sit to enjoy the stunning views of the South Downs.

John said: "There's so much to see in this wonderful garden, it's the most amazing tranquil space."

Go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk and www.batesgreengarden.co.uk for more information. You can sign up for the monthly newsletter via either website and keep up to date with events held throughout the year.

