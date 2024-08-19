Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County highways experts have spoken out over concerns about a Horsham road labelled a ‘death trap.’

Residents in Lambs Farm Road say they have feared for some time that the road was ‘an accident waiting to happen’ because of people parking opposite a row of shops.

And they say their fears came true recently when a woman was injured in a collision with a car while trying to cross the road.

The residents say that the parked cars narrow the road to one lane and people crossing to get to the shops are put at risk. Some have been calling for double yellow lines to be installed.A West Sussex County Council spokesperson, responsible for highways, said: “Road safety is always our priority and we do remind people to please be considerate of all highway users when parking.

Lambs Farm Road in Horsham has been labelled a 'death trap'

"Whilst we don’t have a record of this incident, we do welcome suggestions from residents to make their roads safer. Requests can be submitted for Traffic Regulation Orders such as double-yellow lines here - https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/maintaining-roads-verges-and-pavements/lights-markings-and-signs/road-markings-and-signs/#request-new-road-markings.”

Meanwhile, residents have contacted Horsham MP John Milne. He said: “This is a long-standing issue which has been getting gradually worse over the years. It’s not just a problem here: traffic around small suburban convenience shops continues to increase.

“I’m aware there was an attempt a few years ago to get a lower speed limit along Lambs Farm Road, but it was turned down by West Sussex Highways.

"Since then, the criteria for intervention have changed so perhaps there might be a different outcome if they were to try again.

“The local Roffey county and district councillors are currently looking to get an officer from West Sussex Highways to visit the site and explore possible solutions, whether that is for yellow lines or some other redesign of the road layout.”