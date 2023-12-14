BREAKING

Historic former South Downs art gallery could be converted into house

An historic former art gallery in the heart of the South Downs could be converted into a two-bedroom residential property.
Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for the change of use of part of the former commercial premises in Steyning High Street.

It is planned to keep part of the Grade II listed building for commercial use and to convert the rest into living space.

The front portion of the building is a medieval timber-framed hall house which has been re-fronted in the 18th century. Inside, the property has two floors and a small basement. The property has been empty for several years but was formerly an art gallery displaying works of art for sale.

The property in Steyning High Street has been empty for some time but was previously an art gallery
In a statement to the council, agents for the applicants say the owners are investing £200,000 to bring the property back into use and that a separate application for listed building consent is being made.

