A village social club near Horsham which has been going for more than 30 years is facing closure.

Broadbridge Heath Social Club – founded in 1989 – is to shut this month.

The club is housed in Broadbridge Heath Village Centre in Wickhurst Lane but centre trustees say that other clubs and groups will continue to use the premises.

Centre chairman Peter Senior, in a public statement, said the centre had decided not to renew the social club’s occupational licence ‘following multiple incidents.’

"It is with regret that we announce that Broadbridge Heath Social Club will be closing its doors this month and will no longer be an occupant of the village centre,” he said.

"After much consideration, village centre trustees have made a decision not to renew the club’s occupational licence. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and one which we felt we had no choice but to make, following multiple incidents which breached several terms of the contract, as well as becoming aware of financial and managerial issues that mean the club cannot sustain its contractual obligations.

"Unfortunately, due to our own financial strains, we are not able to support the club any further at this time.

"We know some of you will have been customers for a long time, some since the doors opened back in 1989. We hope you will support the club whilst it continues to trade.

"We wish them the very best of luck and thank them for their service to the community over the past few decades.

“The village centre will continue to be open as usual for all other clubs/groups, as well as one-time hires. We will not have a bar facility for an interim period.”

He urged anyone with bookings that included a bar to contact the centre manager and added that he hoped the social club could reopen next year.

