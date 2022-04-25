Historic military vehicles take over Stade in Hastings Old Town

They were takeing part in the AA Military Road Run from Sevenoaks to Hastings.
The origins of the event date back to 1909 when members of the Automobile Association (now known as the AA) carried a composite company of Guardsmen from London 60 miles to Hastings in their motor cars. This was an exercise organised by the Automobile Association in conjunction with the War Office (forerunner of the Ministry of Defence) to both raise the Government’s awareness that motorists are responsible people, and to test the viability of moving troops in large numbers by motor transport.
Every year the Invicta Miltary Vehicle Preservation Society organise a road run to commemorate the event and to raise funds to support Combat Stress, a charity that provides much needed specialist mental health treatment to veterans.
The vehicles were greeted by local veterans who paraded standards.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
