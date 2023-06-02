Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of an office building and barn storage building at Bentons Lane in Dial Post into two one-bed holiday lets.
DMH Stallard, agents for the applicants, say that the current buildings are under-used.
They maintain: “The provision of tourist accommodation will support the rural economy, encourage recreational enjoyment of the countryside and will enable a low-key form of sustainable development.”