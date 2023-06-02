Edit Account-Sign Out
Holiday homes planned in village near Horsham

Proposals are being outlined to convert two village buildings near Horsham into holiday accommodation.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of an office building and barn storage building at Bentons Lane in Dial Post into two one-bed holiday lets.

DMH Stallard, agents for the applicants, say that the current buildings are under-used.

It is planned to convert this office building in Dial Post into a one-bed holiday letIt is planned to convert this office building in Dial Post into a one-bed holiday let
It is planned to convert this office building in Dial Post into a one-bed holiday let
They maintain: “The provision of tourist accommodation will support the rural economy, encourage recreational enjoyment of the countryside and will enable a low-key form of sustainable development.”

The barn storage building in Dial Post which owners want to convert into a one-bed holiday letThe barn storage building in Dial Post which owners want to convert into a one-bed holiday let
The barn storage building in Dial Post which owners want to convert into a one-bed holiday let
