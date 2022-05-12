Horley and Horsham care homes launch guide to create dementia-friendly community

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road in Horley, and Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane in Horsham, found that over a third of British adults (35%) have many questions about dementia.

The guide, titled ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, follows an easy-to-read Q&A format. Tapping into more than 40 years of experience of providing care for people living with dementia, the guide has been designed by Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, as well as Home Managers and team members across more than 150 care homes.

Aimed at those caring for a loved one living with dementia, the one-of-a-kind guide is filled with answers to the questions care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives or members of the community. These include identifying the signs of the condition, interacting with a person living with dementia, to everyday questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns.

New guidance on dementia care

General Manager at Amherst House Cristina Cristea said: “As worrying as it can be to have a loved one diagnosed with dementia, it’s important to remember that a diagnosis isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of a new journey – one we hope our latest guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, can help local people navigate.

“Many families can find themselves feeling powerless when their loved one is diagnosed with dementia, and it can be a very uncertain time for those involved, but we are here to help.

“Our guide has been designed to reassure those caring for a loved one by providing answers to many of the questions they might have, but also to help educate others so we may create a more dementia-friendly community together.”

“We’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to their local care home if they have any questions.”

New dementia-friendly guide launched

To pick up your free copy of the guide, contact Home Admissions Advisor, Terri Rowe on 01293 735820 / 01293 223600 or email [email protected]