Horsham and Horley care home residents celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style

Care UK’s Amherst House, in Horley, and Skylark House, in Horsham, both celebrated the Queen’s official 70-year milestone by hosting a royal themed garden party with family and friends.

Keen to celebrate in quintessentially British style, team members decorated the home’s garden with Union Jack flags, bunting and balloons. Everyone enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and scones that were prepared by the home’s talented head chefs.

Residents have also spent time reminiscing about their own memories of royal celebrations gone by, including 83-year-old, Herma Glasby, who met the Queen at a works function and commented fondly on the Queen’s sense of humour.

Residents celebration the Jubilee

General Manager at Amherst House Cristina Cristea, said: “We had a right royal knees-up to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

“The Platinum Jubilee offers the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and celebrate the last 70 years of the Queen.

“Many residents have fond memories of celebrating the silver, golden and diamond jubilees with their families and communities, and we were keen to ensure the Platinum Jubilee was no exception!”

Home Manager at Skylark House Dorota Woloszyn, added: “We had a wonderful time celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here at Skylark House.

Residents celebrating the Jubilee

“For older people, and those living with dementia, reminiscing about key milestones, such as previous jubilee celebrations, can help bring back happy memories as well as prompting conversation and connection with those around them.

“These positive feelings gained from revisiting fond memories can help decrease stress, reduce agitation, and improve mood.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, please visit: careuk.com/platinumjubilee