Horsham's Capitol building was lit up this week in honour of the town's brass band

It was all part of congratulations for the band’s success at the London and Southern Counties Region of the National Brass Band Championships.

The band – first formed in 1900 – now goes forward to the national finals.

When it began 120 years ago the band was known as Horsham Recreation Silver Band.

It is renowned for playing music to a high standard for the local community and has represented Horsham in both local and national events.

Since its inception it has built a repertoire of more than 1,500 pieces of music.

It encourages aspiring local musicians of all ages and backgrounds to expand their musical skills with the help of the band, its instruments and its talented musicians.