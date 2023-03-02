There is a growing movement to erect a Dalek statue in Horsham in honor of Raymond Cusick, the man who created these iconic villains.

Cusick, who lived in Horsham, passed away ten years ago on February 21, 2013. He was widely recognized by Dr. Who fans around the world for his contribution as the designer of the Time Lord's most famous evil villains - the Daleks.

Despite their popularity, the Daleks were not always welcomed by everyone. Cusick's daughter recalls how she would hide behind cushions at the sight of her father's creations. Nonetheless, the Daleks have become a staple of the Dr. Who franchise over the past 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham resident Raymond Cusick designed Dr Who's most infamous enemies - the Daleks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of Cusick's legacy, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery recently called for a permanent memorial to be erected in his honour, including the Daleks. The museum posted a message on social media on the anniversary of his death, reminding people of his impact and noting that Cusick is already immortalized with an engraved paving stone in West Street.

They said: “On this day ten years ago, former Horsham resident Raymond Cusick passed away. Renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the designer of the Daleks, Cusick is immortalised thanks to an engraved paving stone in West Street.”

The paving stone in West Street, Horsham, which immortalises Raymond Cusick as inventor of Dr Who's enemies The Daleks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad