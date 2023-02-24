Villagers celebrate after fighting off developers' plans for 300 new homes near Horsham

Villagers are celebrating after fighting off a developers’ plans to build nearly 300 new homes on the edge of Horsham.

Horsham District Council has rejected proposals by developers Gleeson Land to build 280 new properties on farmland at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath.

And the rejection is a victory for members of the campaign group Protect Our Green Environments – POGE – who put forward strong opposition.

Hundreds of letters of objection were sent by villagers to the council. They maintained the development would ‘destroy a greenfield site which has remained virtually unchanged for centuries.’

Villagers in Broadbridge Heath held an emergency meeting last July over developers' proposals to build nearly 300 homes on a greenfield site

Concerns were also raised over the impact of such a development on wildlife and the ecosystem, pressures on local infrastructure, along with traffic congestion and pollution.

POGE organiser Alex Ross said: “This a big win for the local community, with letters from every street in Broadbridge Heath opposing the plans to concrete over the countryside.

"There is a global climate crisis and a water crisis in Sussex. We cannot afford to lose our green environments to more large-scale developments. This is an important result, but it is possible the developers will appeal. We stand ready to fight the next phase if that happens.”

POGE member Helen Eade said: “We need new houses, but also need to protect our green spaces and this is the wrong plan in the wrong place. Over 670 people opposed this development and we’re pleased that the council has comprehensively rejected it. We regularly see deer, foxes, buzzards, geese and owls in this area and they will be gone if it is built on.”

POGE member Tracey Chaplin added: “This decision should give hope to the many other campaigns across Sussex fighting plans to build on greenfield sites.We need to save our wildlife, farm land and green spaces which are key to our own health and wellbeing.”

