Every day across the UK FareShare Go connects local communities to Tesco stores in their area with surplus food. The FareShare Go programme provides desperately needed resources for frontline organisations and helps to prevent quality food from being wasted and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

All Tesco stores across the UK redistribute quality surplus food, via FareShare Go, at the end of the day to be turned into meals or food parcels for people in the community.

Tesco currently redistributes two million meals’ worth of food each month and more organisations in Horsham are being urged to register for the programme.

Tesco head of campaigns Tony McElroy said: “The aim of our partnership with FareShare is to make sure no food goes to waste in our stores and to help make a difference to the lives of people in communities we serve across the UK. If you need more help and support for your group or charity, please get in touch and sign up for Community Food Connection.”

Organisations interested in receiving free surplus food from their local Tesco store can register interest on the FareShare website: https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/