Horsham church partners with national charity to provide free debt help

Lifespring has been so concerned about the issues facing so many in the greater Horsham area that they came together to partner with debt counselling charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to provide free debt help to people in the town and surrounding area.

Mike Cade, at Lifespring, said: "We are all aware of the current pressures facing household budgets. Even after the Spring Statement , people are facing soaring food prices and home energy bills rising like never before.

"These are making the cost of living unmanageable for many, especially those on low incomes who were just about managing previously.”

Lifespring Church has joined forces with a national charity to help people in Horsham out of debt and poverty. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

Mike has recently trained as CAP’s new debt centre manager in Horsham. He will lead a team of volunteers and supporters to deliver CAP’s unique face to face debt service to local people, with emotional support and practical help right through a person’s journey out of debt, however long that takes.

Mike added: "The church is not about buildings or about competing with one another to have the biggest congregation.

"The church is here to love and to serve everyone in our community, especially those in greatest need, showing them care and compassion and providing as much support as we can.

"I am just so humbled when I see the number and range of local churches all joining together to support people in the Horsham area.

"I am particularly excited to promote the work of CAP to ensure as many people as possible get the help they need.

"Anyone who is struggling, or beginning to struggle, as financial pressure grows, can contact CAP on freephone 0800 328 0006 or go to capuk.org right away and start to get help. Please don’t wait.”