Horsham cyclist pedals her way on 9,500 mile journey from Alaska to Argentina

By Sarah Page
Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
Thirty-four-year-old Emma Alderman has always been a keen cyclist and now she’s proving just how keen – by embarking on a 9,500 mile solo trip.

Emma, from Horsham, is undertaking a mammoth cycle ride from Alaska to Argentina and is now currently in Mexico having completed around 5,000 miles.

She set off from Deadhorse, Alaska, on June 4 and hopes to reach her final destination – Ushuaia in Argentina – around February 2026.

"I have always used a bike for practical purposes like going to work, going to the shops and generally getting around,” said Emma. “I would often find myself daydreaming whilst going about daily routines on my bike, thinking about just cycling on and on.”

And now she is actually doing it – but it’s not just for fun. She is also fundraising for the UK charity The Bike Project, a group that takes in secondhand bikes, refurbishes them and donates them to refugees. “I would love to increase the donations I have received for them so far,” said Emma.

To donate, see https://tbpfundraise.raisely.com/emma-alderman

Emma spent three years saving up to fund the trip and was working as a general manager of a bar “with a fantastic team,” she says. “The idea is to not work while I'm travelling but I would definitely do so if needed. Hopefully my budgeting goes well!

Have you read? Dispute erupts after plans approved for 70-bed care home in village near Horsham

Village primary school near Horsham reveals plans for extension

Meanwhile, she is pacing her long journey. Her ideal daily travel distance is around 50 miles but, she says: “It depends on the terrain, elevation gain and if there is a lot to stop and look at. It could be anywhere between 30 to 75 miles but 50 is probably my ideal distance.”

Emma Alderman takes a break on her 9,500 mile cycle trip from Alaska to Argentina

1. Mammoth cycle ride

Emma Alderman takes a break on her 9,500 mile cycle trip from Alaska to Argentina Photo: Contributed

Cyclist Emma Alderman has encountered various terrains on her 9,500 mile trip

2. Mammoth cycle ride

Cyclist Emma Alderman has encountered various terrains on her 9,500 mile trip Photo: Contributed

Time for a well-earned rest

3. Mammoth cycle ride

Time for a well-earned rest Photo: Contributed

Emma has so far completed around 5,000 miles and is currently in Mexico

4. Mammoth cycle ride

Emma has so far completed around 5,000 miles and is currently in Mexico Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Mexico
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice