Emma, from Horsham, is undertaking a mammoth cycle ride from Alaska to Argentina and is now currently in Mexico having completed around 5,000 miles.

She set off from Deadhorse, Alaska, on June 4 and hopes to reach her final destination – Ushuaia in Argentina – around February 2026.

"I have always used a bike for practical purposes like going to work, going to the shops and generally getting around,” said Emma. “I would often find myself daydreaming whilst going about daily routines on my bike, thinking about just cycling on and on.”

And now she is actually doing it – but it’s not just for fun. She is also fundraising for the UK charity The Bike Project, a group that takes in secondhand bikes, refurbishes them and donates them to refugees. “I would love to increase the donations I have received for them so far,” said Emma.

To donate, see https://tbpfundraise.raisely.com/emma-alderman

Emma spent three years saving up to fund the trip and was working as a general manager of a bar “with a fantastic team,” she says. “The idea is to not work while I'm travelling but I would definitely do so if needed. Hopefully my budgeting goes well!

Meanwhile, she is pacing her long journey. Her ideal daily travel distance is around 50 miles but, she says: “It depends on the terrain, elevation gain and if there is a lot to stop and look at. It could be anywhere between 30 to 75 miles but 50 is probably my ideal distance.”

