Horsham doctor pedals his way to success in London to Brighton bike ride in aid of heart charity

A Horsham doctor pedalled his way to success in the London to Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation on Sunday in a team with four friends.

Dr Ketan Kansagra, 50, who works as a GP in Crawley, was one of more than 12,000 riders who took on the mammoth distance from Clapham Common to Brighton seafront – all on the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

The British Heart Foundation’s flagship fundraising event, which has now been running for nearly 50 years, raised over £1 million for the charity’s groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

Ketan cycled with four of his friends and together they raised £1,000 by completing the gruelling 54-mile ride.

“As a GP, I see so many people who are worried about their hearts, whether it’s high blood pressure, diet, or obesity,” said Ketan. “I always point patients to the British Heart Foundation, as they give information so concisely.

"Cycling is a lovely sport that’s easy on your joints and good for the heart. Four or five of us usually go out together as a way of exercising and catching up at the same time.

“Very sadly, one of our good friends lost a daughter who was born with congenital heart disease. We now take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride each year in her memory.”

Ketan rode with fellow GPs Dr Nigel Hills and Dr Tariq Jahangir, consultant physician Dr Ash Patel, and associate director Hirak Majumdar.

Ketan said: “Taking part in this year’s British Heart Foundation London to Brighton Bike Ride was a truly incredible experience. The route was stunning although brutal at times. The crowds at the end were wonderful and it felt so nice to have so many people cheering me on along the seafront.