Horsham dog lover wins medal for Britain in World Sled Dog competition

Kim Godfrey, 40, took third place with her dogs Wolvey and Strike against stiff competition from across Europe in the championship which this year was held in Suffolk.

Kim first got into dog sports five years ago after adopting two collie mix breeds from Holbrook Animal Rescue Centre in Horsham. She had trouble settling them and was advised they needed a ‘job’, so she investigated bikejoring – a sport where dogs pull a cyclist forward on a mountain bike.

“It looked terrifying,” she said, “So I joined a local canicross club – running attached to a dog using a climbing type belt where they tow you. Eventually I got brave enough to go to a beginners bikejor session.”

During lockdown Kim connected with members of the dog ‘mushing’ community and was encouraged to compete at a local rally in the south. “The dogs have been complete naturals and this encouraged me to try dryland rig mushing – a cart or sled with three wheels for use on land.”

Meanwhile, Kim also fell in love with the rare breed The Greenland Dog, and has since added two to her team and a third collie rescue to the non-traditional sled dog team.

"I'm especially proud of my rescues all being ex-street dogs from Italy and Ireland turning their paw to Sleddog sports, often beating purpose bred hounds with their tenacity and drive.”

Wolvey joined Kim in 2021 and she collected Strike two years later from a breeder in France. And, as well as winning broze for Britain last week in the International Dryland Championship, both dogs have proved winners at Crufts – Wolvey was Reserve Best of Breed in 2023 and Strike was Best Puppy this year.

All the team, Wolvey, Strike, Harvey and Nero – Italian rescues from Holbrook – along with Remy, Kim’s young Irish rescue, are pets and live in Kim’s house “like normal dogs, except we don't ‘walk’ very often,” says Kim. “We train or go to secure fields as recall with Husky type breeds is unpredictable.”

They train all year. “It's really the best lifestyle I could hope for, for me and the dogs – the Greenlands doing what they were bred to do for thousands of years and the collie rescues doing a job they love, living their best life after a rocky start.”

1 . Sled dogs Kim Godfrey with her dogs Wolvey and Strike Photo: Contributed

2 . Sled dogs Kim Godfrey, from Horsham, gained third place in the World Sled Dog Association International Dryland Championship. Photo: Contributed

3 . Sled dogs Kim Godfrey with her dogs Wolvey and Strike Photo: Contributed

4 . Sled dogs Kim and her dogs in relaxed mode Photo: Contributed